|
|
|
Green Charles Kenneth
(Ken) The family of the late Charles Kenneth Green (Ken) wish to express their sincere gratitude
to everyone who showed them sympathy on their recent sad bereavement. Our thanks to the staff of Calderdale Royal Hospital for their care during Dad's short stay on Ward 7 and to our relations, neighbours and friends who have supported us during this sad time. A special thank you to those who helped with funeral arrangements, those who attended the service and to Father Richard Lindsay
for conducting it. Ken will be
sadly missed by his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and family,
friends and neighbours.
RIP
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 24, 2019