WHITELEY William Cedric On September 25th 2019,
at Astley Grange Nursing Home, Huddersfield, Cedric, aged 94 years.
The dearly loved husband of the late Pauline and father of
Jocelyn and Robin.
He will be missed
by family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at
St. Francis' Church, Fixby, Huddersfield, HD2 2JG on
Friday October 11th at 12:15pm,
followed by private interment.
Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu, if so desired, may be given to Age UK or St. Francis' Church Building Fund,
a donation box will be available
for this purpose.
Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the church.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 3, 2019