Home

POWERED BY

Services
Amanda Dalby Funeral Services Ltd (Halifax)
The Funeral Parlour
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX3 0QT
01422 253593
Resources
More Obituaries for Carole Foster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carole Foster

Notice Condolences

Carole Foster Notice
Foster Carole
(nee Oates) Peacefully, after a short illness,
on 16th December 2019,
Carole, aged 76 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Donald, much loved mum of
Gayle and Amanda,
cherished grandma, sister,
and good friend to many.
Carole's funeral service will take place at 12noon on
Friday 3rd January at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland,
to which all are welcome.
Family flowers only please,
but donations may be made in lieu to Cancer Research UK - a collection box will be available on the day.
All enquiries may be made to Amanda Dalby Funeral Services
tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -