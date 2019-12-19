|
Foster Carole
(nee Oates) Peacefully, after a short illness,
on 16th December 2019,
Carole, aged 76 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Donald, much loved mum of
Gayle and Amanda,
cherished grandma, sister,
and good friend to many.
Carole's funeral service will take place at 12noon on
Friday 3rd January at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland,
to which all are welcome.
Family flowers only please,
but donations may be made in lieu to Cancer Research UK - a collection box will be available on the day.
All enquiries may be made to Amanda Dalby Funeral Services
tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 19, 2019