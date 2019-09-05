Home

Lawrence Funeral Service
Green Hayes
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 2XR
01422 897170
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
12:00
Park Wood Crematorium
Resources
Carol Parsons

Carol Parsons Notice
Parsons CAROL
(née Stevens) After a long illness on
Friday 23rd August 2019, Carol, loving daughter to Lynn and the late Robert, a loving sister to Christopher and Lindsay, a dear auntie and a cherished friend. The funeral service will be held at Park Wood Crematorium on Thursday 12th September at 12noon. Family flowers only please, but donations if so desired, may be given in lieu for Blind Children UK.
c/o Lawrence Funeral Service,
Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax.
Will friends please accept this as the only intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 5, 2019
