Juliff Carol
(née Walker) Suddenly at home on Thursday
8th August 2019, aged 72.
Carol, beloved wife to David,
loving mum to Tracy and Martin, dear mother-in-law to Karen and Chris, a wonderful nana to Keziah and Owen, also a great friend to many and will be missed by all.
A service of celebration will be held at Holy Nativity Church, Mixenden on Monday 2nd September at 12.15pm, followed by a committal service at Park Wood Crematorium at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please,
but donations if so desired
may be given in lieu for
The British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to Lawrence Funeral Service Tel 01422 354094.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 22, 2019