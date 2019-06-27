|
|
|
HIRST REV'D CAROL ANNE On June 19th 2019, peacefully at Overgate Hospice, Carol,
aged 72 years, of Sowerby Bridge. Dearly loved wife of the late David, much loved mum of Mandy and Deb, special gran to Liam, Megan, Bethany, Joshua, Nathan, Fran, Billy, Connor, Sarah, Levi, Hannah, Sol and her three little girls Tilly-Rose,
Ellie-Mae and Scarlett.
Funeral service to be held at St.Bartholemew's Church, Ripponden on Thursday 4th July at 2:00pm followed by cremation at Park Wood. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to Overgate Hospice would be appreciated. A collection box will be available after the service, all enquiries please to The Williamson Funeral Service, Tel:01422 833956. Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the Church. By request bright colours to be worn please.
Published in Halifax Courier on June 27, 2019
Read More