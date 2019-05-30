|
BRADSHAW Carol Andrea Peacefully on Sunday May 19th 2019, aged 78 years.
Dear wife of Malcolm, loving mum of Jeremy, Nigel, Jolyon and Melissa and stepmum of Karen, very much loved grandma of Nicola, Robert, Rebecca, Francesca, Alicia, Michael, Andrew, Sophie, Sarah and Stacey.
Goodnight, God bless.
The funeral service and cremation will be held at Park Wood, Elland on Tuesday 11th June at 2:15pm.
Family flowers only please by request, but donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Society and Macmillan Nurses for
which a box will be provided.
Enquiries to Laurence Funeral Service. Tel. 01422 354094
Published in Halifax Courier on May 30, 2019
