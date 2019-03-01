|
|
|
WOOD Carl On February 23rd, 2019 peacefully at home in Darwen, after a long illness courageously borne. Carl,
aged 50 years, formerly of Rishworth, Halifax, the dearly beloved husband of Helen, loving son of Mick and June, brother of Rachael, uncle to Jamie-Leigh & Paulette and a good friend to many.
Service and cremation to take place at Fixby Crematorium, Huddersfield on Saturday, March 16th at 11:15am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to Cancer Research UK would be appreciated. A collection box will be available after the service.
All enquiries please to The Williamson Family Funeral Service, Tel:01422 833956. Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 1, 2019
