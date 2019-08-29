|
|
|
Holden Carl Peacefully on 20th August at Calderdale Royal Hospital, Carl,
aged 82 years.
Loved husband of Christine, loving father of Paul and the late Diane, devoted Grandpa to Savannah.
A well respected friend to many.
Service at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland, on Wednesday 4th September at 12-45pm.
Family flowers only, donations to Yorkshire Air Ambulance c/o
Joseph Sutcliffe & Son Ltd, Funeral Directors, 8A Willow Street, Sowerby Bridge HX6 2BU
would be appreciated.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 29, 2019