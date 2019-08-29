Home

Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
12:45
Park Wood Crematorium
Elland
Holden Carl Peacefully on 20th August at Calderdale Royal Hospital, Carl,
aged 82 years.
Loved husband of Christine, loving father of Paul and the late Diane, devoted Grandpa to Savannah.
A well respected friend to many.
Service at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland, on Wednesday 4th September at 12-45pm.
Family flowers only, donations to Yorkshire Air Ambulance c/o
Joseph Sutcliffe & Son Ltd, Funeral Directors, 8A Willow Street, Sowerby Bridge HX6 2BU
would be appreciated.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 29, 2019
