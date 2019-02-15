|
|
|
Tordoff Bryan Ogden June and family wish to
express sincere thanks to all friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy, gestures of kindness, cards of condolence, overwhelming attendance
at the service and generous donations to Macmillan Cancer Care following their sad loss.
Special thanks to
Rev: Jean Hoggard OBE
for her most comforting
and compassionate service and
to Mark of Naylor & Grysdale
for his sensitive and
professional arrangements.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More