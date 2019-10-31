|
Ward Brian (Wardy) Pauline & family would like to say thank you to all who attended the Celebration of Brian's Life last Thursday, and for the many cards, kind wishes of condolence and donations received at this sad time. Special thanks also go to the staff on Ward 12 at HRI, to all close friends & neighbours for all of their help and support, especially Yvonne, to Roger Payne for conducting a lovely tribute to Brian, and to everyone at West End Golf Club and Halifax Bowling Club for helping Pauline at such a difficult time.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 31, 2019