Ward Brian (Wardy) Suddenly at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, on 9th October 2019, Brian, aged 76 years.
Dearly loved and loving husband
of Pauline, father of Michael & Beverley, cousin of Marion, Susan, Rita and Rodney, brother-in-law, uncle, and good friend to many.
The Celebration of Brian's Life
will take place at 1.30pm on Thursday 24th October at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland,
to which all are welcome.
Family flowers only please,
but donations may be made in lieu
to Ward 12 at HRI - a collection box will be available on the day.
All enquiries to Amanda Dalby Funeral Services tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 17, 2019