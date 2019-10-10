Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Noble
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Noble

Notice Condolences

Brian Noble Notice
NOBLE Brian Peacefully on Thursday
26th September 2019,
aged 83 years.
Loving and much loved
husband of the late Mollie,
cherished brother-in-law to Michael, Judi and the late Angela, also a dear uncle and will
be sadly missed by many.
The funeral shall be held at St. Paul's Church, King Cross at 10.00am on Monday 21st October followed by committal at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Family flowers only, but donations if so desired may be given for the benefit of St. Paul's Church.
All enquiries c/o Lawrence Funeral Services. Tel: 01422 354094.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.