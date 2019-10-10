|
|
|
NOBLE Brian Peacefully on Thursday
26th September 2019,
aged 83 years.
Loving and much loved
husband of the late Mollie,
cherished brother-in-law to Michael, Judi and the late Angela, also a dear uncle and will
be sadly missed by many.
The funeral shall be held at St. Paul's Church, King Cross at 10.00am on Monday 21st October followed by committal at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Family flowers only, but donations if so desired may be given for the benefit of St. Paul's Church.
All enquiries c/o Lawrence Funeral Services. Tel: 01422 354094.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 10, 2019