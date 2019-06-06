|
Horsfield Brian On 27th May 2019 peacefully at
Pinderfields Hospital, Wakefield,
Brian aged 82 years of Wheatley, Hx.
Dearly Beloved husband
of the late Maureen,
dearly loved dad of
Yvonne, Dean and Lee,
a caring father in law of
Mark, Leanne and Davina,
loving grandma, great grandma,
brother and brother in law.
Service at St Columbas Church,
Pellon, Hx on Wednesday
12th June at 1pm followed by
private interment at
Stoney Royd cemetery,
family flowers only please but
donations if desired to
Cancer Research c/o
B.J.Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St,
Halifax, HX1 5BP, will friends please
accept this as the only intimation
and meet at the church, R.I.P.
Published in Halifax Courier on June 6, 2019
