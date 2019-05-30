|
|
|
Horsfield Brian On 27th May 2019, peacefully at Pinderfields Hospital Wakefield, Brian, aged 82 years,
of Wheatley, Halifax.
Beloved husband of the late Maureen, dearly loved Dad of Yvonne, Dean and Lee, a caring Father in law to Mark, Leanne and Davina, much loved Grandad,
Great Grandad, Brother and Brother in law.
Service at St Columbas Church, Pellon, on Wednesday 12th June at 1pm, followed by private family interment at Stoney Royd Cemetery. Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, to
Cancer Research c/o
B.J.Melia & Sons,
64 Gibbet St, Halifax HX1 5BP.
Will friends please accept this as
the only intimation and meet at the church. R.I.P.
Published in Halifax Courier on May 30, 2019
