|
|
|
Hodgson Brian Terence On 8th December 2019, peacefully in his sleep at Hull Royal Infirmary, Brian, aged 76 years, formerly of Moorend Road, Halifax.
Dearly loved husband of the late Jennifer, beloved partner of Margaret, a much loved and loving dad of Vicky and Francesca,
a dear father in law of Mitch and Graham, loving grandad of Marcus, Jacob and Benjamin, a dear
brother of Keith and a beloved cousin of Kathryn.
Service and cremation at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland, on Monday December 30th at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please but donations to the Macmillan Nurses would be much appreciated,
a plate will be available on the day.
Enquiries to Halifax Chapel of Repose, Clare Road
Tel 01422 353970. The family have requested something red to be worn in remembrance of Brian.
Will friends please meet at the crematorium and accept this as the only intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 19, 2019