The Co-operative Funeralcare Brighouse
44 Huddersfield Road
Brighouse, West Yorkshire HD6 3RA
01484 713512
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
13:30
Park Wood Crematorium
Brian Hargreaves Notice
HARGREAVES Brian On 27th May 2019 peacefully at home, Brian aged 82 years of Greetland.
Much loved and sadly missed Husband of Margaret, devoted Dad of Michael and David also a dear Father-in-law, Cherished Grandad and a good friend to many.
Funeral service and
committal will be held at
Park Wood Crematorium on
Friday 14th June at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only by request, donations may be made
in lieu if so desired to the
British Heart Foundation for which a plate will be available
after the service.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Brighouse. Tel: 01484 713512
Can all friends please
meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on June 6, 2019
