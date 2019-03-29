|
Dickinson Brian Peacefully with his family by his side on March 20th 2019 at
Calderdale Royal, Brian, aged 84.
Dearly loved husband of Breda, much loved dad of Karen, Christine and Nicola, dear father in law to Jon and Michael, adored grandad of Craig, Ben, Ryanne, Megan, Lucy,
the late Kristian and Nicole,
and a wonderful great grandad, brother and uncle.
Funeral service will take place at
St Columba's Church, Pellon, at
12.15 on Friday April 12th followed
by cremation at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland, at 1.30.
Family flowers only but if desired, donations would be appreciated for the .
A collection box will be provided at the service or to B.J.Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 29, 2019
