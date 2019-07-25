|
|
|
COX Brian On July 12th 2019, peacefully at home, Brian, aged 84 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Gloria, much loved dad of Melanie and Ashley, loving grandad of Joshua and Kitty and a dear
father in law of Graham and Tiffany.
Service at St. John's Church, Bradshaw on Friday August 2nd at 11am followed by interment at
Stoney Royd Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, but donations to the British Heart Foundation would be much appreciated.
A plate will be available on the day.
Enquiries to Halifax Chapel of Repose, Clare Road,
Tel. 01422 353970
Will friends please meet at church and accept this as the only intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on July 25, 2019