Whitaker Brenda
(Nee Teal) Peacefully on March 13th
at Calderdale Retreat,
Brenda aged 85 years
of Northowram.
Dearly loved wife of the late Alan, loving mum of Linda and Gary,
dear mother in law of David and Sharon, a loving grandma of Katie and Gemma and a dear aunt.
Friends and family are invited for the funeral service at Bradshaw Church on Wednesday 3rd April at 11.00 am, followed by committal at Park Wood Crematorium 12 noon.
Family flowers only,
but donations may be given
in lieu to Dementia UK.
A box will be made available
after the service.
All enquiries to
Gateway Funeral Services
Tel : 01274 653115
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 22, 2019
