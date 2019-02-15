Home

B.J. Melia & Sons Funeral Services
64 Gibbot Street
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 5BP
01422 354453
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
09:00
Park Wood Crematorium Elland
Hitchen Brenda On 9th February 2019, peacefully
at Calderdale Retreat, Brenda, aged 87 years, of Northowram, Halifax.
Beloved wife of the late Sidney, dearly loved mum of Susan and Robert, dear mother in law to Glyn and Nanette, much loved grandma of Sarah and Stephanie, loving
great grandma of Harrison, Ruby and Ella.
Service and committal at Park Wood Crematorium Elland on Thursday 28th February at 9am.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, to Y.A.A.
c/o B.J.Melia & Sons,
64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP.
Will friends please accept this
as the only intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 15, 2019
