CUNNINGHAM Brenda
(nee Beedon) On 20th February 2019, at her home in Elland. Brenda, aged 83 years. Loving wife of Michael (Mick).
The dearly loved mother of Susan, Robbie and Hayley. Devoted Gran of Jennifer, Chris, Ella, Bradley, Joshua and Evie. Mother in law of Steven and Andrew and a great friend to many. She will be greatly missed. Service at Park Wood Crematorium Elland on Wednesday
6th March 2019 at 9.45am.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, to The British Heart Foundation or The Salvation Army, c/o Elland Funeral Services, Huddersfield Road Elland HX5 9AH Tel: 01422 370222.
Will friends accept this as
the only intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 1, 2019
