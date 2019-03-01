Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
09:45
Park Wood Crematorium
Elland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Cunningham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Cunningham

Notice Condolences

Brenda Cunningham Notice
CUNNINGHAM Brenda
(nee Beedon) On 20th February 2019, at her home in Elland. Brenda, aged 83 years. Loving wife of Michael (Mick).
The dearly loved mother of Susan, Robbie and Hayley. Devoted Gran of Jennifer, Chris, Ella, Bradley, Joshua and Evie. Mother in law of Steven and Andrew and a great friend to many. She will be greatly missed. Service at Park Wood Crematorium Elland on Wednesday
6th March 2019 at 9.45am.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, to The British Heart Foundation or The Salvation Army, c/o Elland Funeral Services, Huddersfield Road Elland HX5 9AH Tel: 01422 370222.
Will friends accept this as
the only intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.