|
|
|
BEAN Brenda
(née Bedford,
formerly Akroyd) On October 25th 2019,
peacefully at Calderdale Royal Hospital, Brenda aged 80 years
of Illingworth.
The dearly loved wife of Harry,
much loved mum of Julie, Carol
and Chris, a dear mother-in-law of Tim, Brian and Tina, a loving nanna Brenda to all her grandchildren
and a loved sister to Audrey.
A celebration of Brenda's life will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Thursday November
14th at 12.45pm.
Family flowers only please
by request, donations in lieu,
if so desired, may be given to the British Heart Foundation
c/o Lawrence Funeral Service, Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax,
HX1 2XR. Tel: 01422 354094.
Will friends please accept
this intimation and meet at
the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 7, 2019