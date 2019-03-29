Home

McELROY
Breeda (née Hartney) On 22nd March 2019, peacefully at home, after a long illness, Breeda aged 88 years.
Dearly loved wife of Brian, much loved mum of Anne, Caroline and Brian. loving mother-in-law of Paul, Ian and Julie. Devoted nana to Lisa, Elizabeth, Amy, James, Richard, Rachael, Andrew H, Emily and Andrew Mc and a great nana to nine great-grandchildren.
Being received to St Malachy's RC Church on Sunday 7th April at 6.00pm.
Requiem mass on Monday 8th April at 11.00am followed by interment at Stoney Royd Cemetery.
Family flowers only but donations to the Homeless would be much appreciated.
Family and friends please meet at the Church and accept this as the only intimation
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 29, 2019
