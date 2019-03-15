Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
14:15
Park Wood
Elland
CHICKEN Bill Suddenly at home on
Friday March 1st 2019 aged 82 years.
Loving dad of Bill and his wife Pauline and his grandaughter Katie,
leaving two beloved brothers Ralph and Jimmy, also a dear uncle
and brother in law.
He will be greatly missed by all.
The funeral service and cremation will be held at Park Wood Elland on Thursday March 21st at 2.15pm. Family flowers only please by request, but donations may be made to Overgate Hospice for which a box will be provided.
Enquiries to Lawrence Funeral Service, Tel 01422 354094.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 15, 2019
