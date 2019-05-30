Home

POWERED BY

Services
Amanda Dalby Funeral Services Ltd (Halifax)
The Funeral Parlour
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX3 0QT
01422 253593
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
14:00
Pellon Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Honour
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Honour

Notice Condolences

Betty Honour Notice
Honour Betty
(nee Metcalfe) Peacefully with her family by her side, at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, on 21st May 2019,
Betty, aged 87 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late Terry, much loved mum of Diane
and David, cherished grandma & great-grandma, mother-in-law,
and good friend to many.
The Celebration of Betty's Life
will take place at 2pm on
Thursday 6th June at Pellon Baptist Church, followed by committal at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland,
to which all are welcome.
Family flowers only please, but donations may be made in lieu to Leukaemia Research - a collection box will be available on the day.
All enquiries to Amanda Dalby Funeral Services tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Halifax Courier on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.