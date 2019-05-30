|
|
|
Honour Betty
(nee Metcalfe) Peacefully with her family by her side, at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, on 21st May 2019,
Betty, aged 87 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late Terry, much loved mum of Diane
and David, cherished grandma & great-grandma, mother-in-law,
and good friend to many.
The Celebration of Betty's Life
will take place at 2pm on
Thursday 6th June at Pellon Baptist Church, followed by committal at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland,
to which all are welcome.
Family flowers only please, but donations may be made in lieu to Leukaemia Research - a collection box will be available on the day.
All enquiries to Amanda Dalby Funeral Services tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Halifax Courier on May 30, 2019
Read More