HALL Betty (formerly Holdsworth,
nee Townson) On 24th September 2019, peacefully in Park House Nursing Home, Queensbury.

Betty, aged 81 years.
Beloved Wife, a much loved mum of Jacqueline and Jeanette, loving grandma of Olivia and a dear mother-in-law of Nigel.

The Service will take place on Tuesday 8th October at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland at 12noon. Would friends please accept this the only intimation and kindly meet at the crematorium.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Dementia UK for which a plate will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to
Highfield Funeral Service
Tel: 01484 428243
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 3, 2019
