GREENHALGH Betty On 1st September 2019, peacefully
at Bridge House Care Home, Brighouse, Betty aged 86 years. Beloved wife of the late Douglas, much loved mum of Jon, Howard and Linda and a devoted grandma.
Funeral service at Huddersfield Crematorium on Monday 23rd September at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please. Donations if wished may be given for Yorkshire Cancer Research c/o Radcliffe Funeral Service, The Lindens, New Road, Kirkheaton,
HD5 0JB or a donation box will be available at the service. Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 5, 2019