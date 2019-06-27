|
BILLINGTON (née Smith)
Betty Peacefully on 24th June 2019 at Woodfield Grange Nursing Home, Betty aged 87 years. Loving wife of the late Harold, dear mum of Margaret and Christine, also a loving grandma and great grandma. Service at Simpsons Funeral Home, South Lane, Elland on Monday
1st July at 9am followed by committal at Park Wood Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Macmillan Nurses, a box will be provided.
Published in Halifax Courier on June 27, 2019
