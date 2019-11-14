|
|
|
Beaumont Betty On 6th November 2019,
peacefully at home, Betty,
aged 92 years, of Wainstalls, Hx.
Beloved wife of the late Thomas, dearly loved mum of
Diane, Howard, John and David,
loving sister to Sandra and graham, dear mother-in-law, grandma
and great grandma.
Service at Mount Tabor Methodist Church, Mount Tabor, Hx on Thursday 21 November 2019 at 2.45pm followed by interment at Mount Pleasant Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
but donations if desired to
Marie Curie Nurses c/o
B.J.Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP.
Will friends please accept this as
the only intimation and meet
at the church.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 14, 2019