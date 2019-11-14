Home

POWERED BY

Services
B.J. Melia & Sons Funeral Services
64 Gibbet Street
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 5BP
01422 354453
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Beaumont
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Beaumont

Notice Condolences

Betty Beaumont Notice
Beaumont Betty On 6th November 2019,
peacefully at home, Betty,
aged 92 years, of Wainstalls, Hx.
Beloved wife of the late Thomas, dearly loved mum of
Diane, Howard, John and David,
loving sister to Sandra and graham, dear mother-in-law, grandma
and great grandma.
Service at Mount Tabor Methodist Church, Mount Tabor, Hx on Thursday 21 November 2019 at 2.45pm followed by interment at Mount Pleasant Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
but donations if desired to
Marie Curie Nurses c/o
B.J.Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP.
Will friends please accept this as
the only intimation and meet
at the church.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -