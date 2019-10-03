|
SUGDEN Bessie (née Holt) On 23rd September at Inwood House Care Home, Horbury, aged 98 years formerly on Sowerby Bridge. Beloved wife of the late Ronald Slater Sugden and mother to Dorothy, Wendy and Glyn.
Much loved nanna to Clair, Sharon, Dawn, Robert and Alison and a good friend to many.
Service and committal at Wakefield Crematorium on Tuesday 15th October at 11am.
Family flowers only please or if preferred donations to the Wakefield Hospice.
Any enquiries to George Steele & Son Tel. 01924 273285
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 3, 2019