Moore Bessie The family of the late Bessie Moore offer heartfelt thanks to all the
many friends, neighbours and
well-wishers who visited our home, attended the service and
offered their emotional and practical support.
For those who telephoned,
travelled long distances, sent cards and messages of condolence
as well as those who made generous donations to Overgate
we are truly grateful.
A special thanks to the
Reverend Sue Heptinstall for her friendship and the wonderful uplifting service she delivered.
Thanks to Darren and the team at The Halifax Chapel of Repose and Karen from Finishing Touches, Outlane, for her magnificent
floral tribute.
Bessie will be sorely missed.
God bless. X
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 15, 2019
