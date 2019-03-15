Resources More Obituaries for Bessie Moore Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Bessie Moore

Notice Moore Bessie The family of the late Bessie Moore offer heartfelt thanks to all the

many friends, neighbours and

well-wishers who visited our home, attended the service and

offered their emotional and practical support.

For those who telephoned,

travelled long distances, sent cards and messages of condolence

as well as those who made generous donations to Overgate

we are truly grateful.

A special thanks to the

Reverend Sue Heptinstall for her friendship and the wonderful uplifting service she delivered.

Thanks to Darren and the team at The Halifax Chapel of Repose and Karen from Finishing Touches, Outlane, for her magnificent

floral tribute.

Bessie will be sorely missed.

