Moore Bessie On 4th February, 2019
surrounded by loving family.
Bessie, 96 years young of Bradshaw. Beloved wife of the late George,
a much loved mum of Pamela and Thomas, grandma of Jonathan, Karen and David, great grandma of Isabelle and Lucia and good friend to many, she will be sadly missed by all.
A celebration of Bessie's life will take place on Friday 8th March at 11am
at St John's Church, Bradshaw.
Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Bessie if desired, to Overgate Hospice for which a plate will be available at the service. Will friends please accept this as the only intimation and
meet at the church.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 1, 2019
