HOLLOS Bessie
(Betty) On October 28th 2019, Bessie passed away peacefully at Sandholme Fold Care Home, Hipperholme, aged 91 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Brian, loving mother of Freda and Martin, dear mother in law and a much loved grandma and great grandma.
The funeral service and cremation will be held at Park Wood, Elland on Thursday November 21st at 11:15am.
Family flowers only please by request, but donations may be made to The NSPCC for
which a box will be provided.
Would friends please accept this, the only intimation and kindly meet at the crematorium.
Enquiries to Lawrence Funeral Service. Tel. 01422 354094
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 31, 2019