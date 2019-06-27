Home

Beryl Whiteley Notice
WHITELEY Beryl On 23rd June 2019 at home, Beryl aged 69 years. Beloved wife of the late Norman. The dearly loved Daughter of Iris, a loving sister to Dennis and partner Marie, a caring Auntie to Victoria, a loved cousin of Philip and wife Lynn and very dear friend to many.
Service and cremation at Park Wood Crematorium Elland on Friday 5th July 2019 at 9.45am. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to Overgate Hospice c/o
B. J. Melia & Sons 64 Gibbet St
Halifax HX1 5BP Tel: 01422 354453.
Will friends accept this as the only intimation and meet at the Crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on June 27, 2019
