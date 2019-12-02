|
IRVING Bertha
(nee Christian) Bertha Irving of Halifax, passed away at her flat in Scarborough on 20th November 2019,
aged 83 years. The beloved wife of Allan, much loved mother of Simon, David, Julie and the late Anne and also a dearly loved grandma to Stephen, Adam and Samuel.
The funeral service will be held at
St Judes Church, Savile Park, Halifax on Monday 16th December 2019
at 11.15am, followed by a private cremation. Refreshments afterwards at Southwood, Birdcage Lane, Halifax, HX3 0JQ. Family flowers only by request but if wished donations in lieu to the British Heart Foundation or St Judes Church c/o
Lawrence Funeral Service,
Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax.
Will friends please accept this invitation and meet
at St. Judes Church.
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 2, 2019