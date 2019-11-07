|
CORCORAN Bernard The family of the late Bernard
would like to tender their sincere thanks to all the relatives, friends
and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, letters
and cards of condolence
following their sad loss.
Special thanks are extended to the staff of Alexander House who cared for Bernard with great compassion and respect. Thank you to the Doctors and Nurses of the Boulevard Medical Centre and
the Community Nurses for their kindness and excellent care.
A sincere thank you to
Father Kelly for the celebration of Bernard's Requiem Mass and his kind words and prayers.
Thank you also to Deacon John
for his support and prayers.
Many thanks to B.J. Melia and Sons for their help and kindness. The generous donations to the Halifax Stroke Unit are greatly appreciated.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 7, 2019