CORCORAN Bernard On October 15th, peacefully in the presence of his loving family at Alexander House,
Bernard, aged 93 years.
Devoted husband of the late Eileen, loving father of Peter, Bernard, Anna, Mary and Geraldine,
loved father-in-law of John, Jimmy, John and the late Maya, adored grandfather of Katharine, John, James, Kieran, Joseph, Zhenya, Peter and Rosemary,
proud great-grandfather of Henry,
a dear uncle, cousin, brother-in-law and friend to many.
Requiem Mass at St Albans church, Halifax, on Wednesday 30th October at 2:00 pm followed by burial at Stoney Royd Cemetery.
Family flowers only by request please, donations if desired to the Halifax Stroke Unit c/o
B.J. Melia & Sons,
64 Gibbet Street, Halifax, HX1 5BP.
Tel 01422 354453. R.I.P.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 24, 2019