Notice Condolences

Basil Dean Notice
DEAN Basil Wilmot Peacefully, at The Royal Infirmary, Huddersfield, on the 29th January, 2019, Basil, aged 93 years.
He was the much loved husband of the late Phyllis, a loving father of Alan and Mary, grandad of James, Matthew, Edward and Andrew, and great-grandad of
Theo and Lucinda.
A Service to celebrate Basil's life will be held at Park Wood, Elland, HX5 9HZ, on Friday 1 st March
at 2-15 pm.
By request, family flowers only please but donations in lieu,
if so desired, may be given
for the benefit of The
Maurice Jagger Centre.
A plate will be provided
at the service.
All enquiries to
Andrew Naylor and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors.
01422-377840
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 15, 2019
