|
|
|
DEAN Basil Wilmot Peacefully, at The Royal Infirmary, Huddersfield, on the 29th January, 2019, Basil, aged 93 years.
He was the much loved husband of the late Phyllis, a loving father of Alan and Mary, grandad of James, Matthew, Edward and Andrew, and great-grandad of
Theo and Lucinda.
A Service to celebrate Basil's life will be held at Park Wood, Elland, HX5 9HZ, on Friday 1 st March
at 2-15 pm.
By request, family flowers only please but donations in lieu,
if so desired, may be given
for the benefit of The
Maurice Jagger Centre.
A plate will be provided
at the service.
All enquiries to
Andrew Naylor and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors.
01422-377840
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 15, 2019
