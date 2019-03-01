Home

Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
14:15
Park Wood Crematorium
Elland
Waterhouse (née Dale)
Barbara Ann Suddenly but peacefully on February 22nd 2019 at home in Illingworth, Barbara aged 72 years, the dearly loved wife of Brian, a very much loved mum of Julie, a loving grandma of Ronan and Ciaran.
A dear sister of Geoff and Michael,
a dear sister-in-law, auntie,
great auntie and great, great auntie. Service and cremation will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Tuesday March 12th at 2.15pm.
No flowers please by request, but donations in lieu can be made on
the day to the Donkey Sanctuary.
All enquiries to the
Halifax Chapel of Repose,
25 Clare Road, tel 01422 353970.
Will friends please accept this as the only intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 1, 2019
