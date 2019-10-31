|
|
|
SUTCLIFFE Barbara Peacefully at Springfield Care Home, Bradford, on 17 October 2019,
aged 87 years.
Barbara, the much loved mum of Douglas and Karen, a dear
mother-in-law to Patricia and Steven a very loving grandma to Graham, Deborah, Louise and Stacey, a great grandma to Ben, Georgia, Tayla and Mason,
she will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service has already taken place, may she rest in peace. Any enquiries should be made to Springhead Funeral Service.
Tel: 01422 327382.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 31, 2019