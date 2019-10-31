|
|
|
OAKES Barbara Peacefully at
Calderdale Royal Hospital
on 19th October 2019, aged 65 years.
Barbara, the beloved wife of David,
the much loved mum of Emma, a very dear sister and a good friend to many who will be sadly missed by all. The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium on Monday 4th November at 12.00noon.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Barbara
may be made to Overgate Hospice
for which a plate will be
available at the service.
Will friends please accept
this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Any enquiries should be made to
Springhead Funeral Service.
Tel: 01422 327382
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 31, 2019