The Co-operative Funeralcare Brighouse
44 Huddersfield Road
Brighouse, West Yorkshire HD6 3RA
01484 713512
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:30
Park Wood Crematorium
Barbara Naylor Notice
NAYLOR BARBARA On 30th June 2019,
peacefully at
Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, Barbara aged 85 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Robert also a much loved and
sadly missed Mum,
Mother-In-Law, Grandma,
Great Grandma and Auntie.
Funeral service and committal
will be held at
Park Wood Crematorium on Monday 15th July at 10.30am. Family flowers only by request, donations may be made in lieu if so desired to Dementia UK for which a plate will be available.
Enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, Brighouse.
Tel: 01484 713512
Can all friends please meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on July 11, 2019
