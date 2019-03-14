Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Brighouse
44 Huddersfield Road
Brighouse, West Yorkshire HD6 3RA
01484 713512
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
12:45
Park Wood Crematorium
Notice

Barbara Mallinson Notice
Mallinson née Whyatt
Barbara On 4th March 2019,
Peacefully with her family by her side, at Aston Manor, Barbara
aged 81 years.
Loving Mum of Tina,
John and Tracey.
Cherished Grandma of
Richard & Stuart, Gemma & Jason, Adam & Matt and
Great Grandma of Franco & Rick. Generous to a fault.
Funeral service and committal
will take place at
Park Wood Crematorium on
Monday March 25th at 12.45pm.
Family flowers only by request,
donations in lieu may be made if so desired for Aston Manor Care Home for which a plate shall be available after the service.

All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Brighouse. Tel: 01484 713512.
Would all friends please meet
at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 14, 2019
