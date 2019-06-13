|
Bishop Barbara
Formerly Ransley
née Richards On June 4th 2019 peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, Barbara aged 92 years of Willowfield. Much loved mum of Debra and Ken, a dear mother in law of Richard, a devoted nanna to Jodie and Liam, granny to David and Michaela, a loving sister to Eric and
a cherished great nanna.
A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Monday June 24th at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please by request. Donations in lieu if so desired may be given to
Overgate Hospice c/o
Lawrence Funeral Service,
Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax.
Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on June 13, 2019
