Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence Funeral Service
Green Hayes
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 2XR
01422 897170
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
13:30
Park Wood Crematorium
Elland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Bishop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Bishop

Notice Condolences

Barbara Bishop Notice
Bishop Barbara
Formerly Ransley
née Richards On June 4th 2019 peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, Barbara aged 92 years of Willowfield. Much loved mum of Debra and Ken, a dear mother in law of Richard, a devoted nanna to Jodie and Liam, granny to David and Michaela, a loving sister to Eric and
a cherished great nanna.
A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Monday June 24th at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please by request. Donations in lieu if so desired may be given to
Overgate Hospice c/o
Lawrence Funeral Service,
Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax.
Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.