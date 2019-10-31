Home

Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
13:00
St Michael's Church
Mytholmroyd
Committal
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
14:15
Park Wood Crematorium
Barbara Astin Notice
ASTIN Barbara Died peacefully in Stansfield Hall Care Home, Littleborough on
21st October 2019, aged 96 years.
Barbara was the beloved Wife of the late John, much loved Mum of Martyn and the late Edward, also a Grandma & Great Grandma.
Her funeral Service will be held in St Michael's Church, Mytholmroyd on 4th November at 1.00pm followed by committal at Park Wood Crematorium at 2.15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
St Michael's Church.
All enquiries to Warburtons Funeralcare 01706 813329.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 31, 2019
