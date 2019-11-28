Home

Thorley Avona Former Head Teacher of
Beech Hill Primary and
Carr Green Primary School.

Our beautiful loving and compassionate Mum, Grandmum left us suddenly on
November 16th 2019, aged 88 years, to join her Husband John.
She will be so missed by her Children, Steven and Anna.
She was a tower of strength for her Grandchildren, Daniel, Matthew, Luke, Gavin, Michael
and Nicholas.
She loved her Great Grandchildren Gabriel and Clara.

May She Rest In Peace.

The Funeral Service will be held at The Minster Halifax on Wednesday December 4th at 11.30am followed by The Committal at Park Wood.
Family flowers only please by request, but donations may be made to Halifax Minster.

Enquiries to
Lawrence Funeral Service
01422 354094
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 28, 2019
