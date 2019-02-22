Home

Services
D Walsh & Son
700 Manchester Road
Bradford, West Yorkshire BD5 7QH
01274 721530
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
12:00
Holy Nativity Church
Mixenden
Halifax
Resources
Averill Ward Notice
WARD Averill Passed away peacefully in Calderdale Royal Hospital on February 4th aged 93 years.

Much loved wife of the late Jack and special friend to many.
She will be sadly missed by all
who knew her.

The funeral service will be held at Holy Nativity Church, Mixenden, Halifax on Wednesday
27th February at 12 noon,
followed by committal at
Park Wood Crematorium.

Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations in Averill's memory may be given for the benefit of The M.S Society, for which a box will be provided.

Will friends please accept this
as the only intimation and please meet at church.

Enquiries to D Walsh & Son
Tel 01274 721530
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 22, 2019
