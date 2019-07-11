|
|
|
Kirby Audrie Irene Left peacefully on 26th June 2019.
Loving mother of Ian, Dawn and Wayne, grandmother of Sarah
and Brandon and loving great grandmother of Harris and Llilya. Also a loving sister, aunty and
best friend to many.
Family would like to announce
the leaving service will be held at
Park Wood Crematorium on Thursday 18th July at midday.
All are welcome afterwards at Elland Working Men's Club.
Bright colours to be worn in celebration of Audrie's life.
All flowers welcome or donations can be made at the service.
Enquiries to Lawrence Funeral Services, Bell Hall, Halifax,
Tel 01422 349162
Published in Halifax Courier on July 11, 2019